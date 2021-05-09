Today's Top Sports Updates: Maldives' Sports Minister asks Bengaluru FC to "leave country"; Warner & Slater's rumoured late-night brawl; Sakariya's father passes away

COVID chaos at AFC Cup: Group D matches postponed, Bengaluru FC game in doubt after protocol breach
Male (Maldives), May 9: It was a chaotic Sunday for Indian football as Bengaluru FC was asked to leave Male for violating COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of their AFC Cup play-off against Eagles FC, while all Group D fixtures in the same event stood postponed hours after ATK Mohun Bagan reported two positive cases.
Male (Maldives), May 9: Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup play-off match against Eagles FC on May 11 here is in doubt after the host country's sports minister asked the ISL side to leave citing breach of COVID-19 protocols, a charge which the club's owner admitted to be correct.
Bumrah can take 400 Test scalps, he's "so different" than any bowler I've seen: Ambrose
New Delhi, May 9: West Indies fast bowling great Curtly Ambrose says Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is "so different" from all other bowlers he has seen and has the potential to reach the 400 wicket milestone in Tests if he manages to stay fit.
Warner and Slater deny late night brawl in Maldives
Male (Maldives), May 9: Star opener David Warner and cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Slater have denied reports of their involvement in a drunken bar brawl in Male, where Australian cricketers competing in the now-suspended IPL are waiting to board a flight home in a few days' time.
Cricketer Chetan Sakariya loses father to COVID-19
Rajkot: Young Saurashtra pacer Chetan Sakariya's father Kanjibhai Sakariya died due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Bhavnagar on Sunday.
75 Days for Tokyo: Strongly believe we've best medal chance in Olympics, says Manpreet
Bengaluru, May 9: Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh believes the upcoming Olympics provides his side the best opportunity to break the four decade-long medal drought as they hope to produce their peak performance during the Tokyo Games.
Kiwi cricketers reach home after IPL's suspension, second group lands safely
Auckland, May 9: All New Zealand cricketers and coaches, who were involved in IPL 2021, have arrived home safely by private jets in two groups after the indefinite suspension of the T20 league midway into the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City loses 2-1 to Chelsea, Premier League crown will have to wait
London, May 9: Manchester City will have to wait at least 24 hours before they are crowned Premier League champions for this season after they lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea on Saturday evening. A win for Pep Guardiola's men would have assured the title, but now they need Manchester United to lose away to Aston Villa on Sunday to confirm their crown after losing to their fellow Champions League finalists at the Etihad Stadium.
