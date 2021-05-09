Today's Top Sports Updates: Maldives' Sports Minister asks Bengaluru FC to "leave country"; Warner & Slater's rumoured late-night brawl; Sakariya's father passes away

Bumrah can take 400 Test scalps, he's "so different" than any bowler I've seen: Ambrose

New Delhi, May 9: West Indies fast bowling great Curtly Ambrose says Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is "so different" from all other bowlers he has seen and has the potential to reach the 400 wicket milestone in Tests if he manages to stay fit.

Warner and Slater deny late night brawl in Maldives

Male (Maldives), May 9: Star opener David Warner and cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Slater have denied reports of their involvement in a drunken bar brawl in Male, where Australian cricketers competing in the now-suspended IPL are waiting to board a flight home in a few days' time.

Cricketer Chetan Sakariya loses father to COVID-19

Rajkot: Young Saurashtra pacer Chetan Sakariya's father Kanjibhai Sakariya died due to COVID-19 at a hospital in Bhavnagar on Sunday.