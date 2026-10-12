Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav Seek Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple After IND Vs WI 3rd T20I | VIDEO

Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain | Image Credit: X/ANI

Team India stars Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma made an early-morning darshan to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday. The duo were accompanied by hockey player Vivek Sagar and Team India throwdown specialist Raghu.

The visit comes after India sealed a hard-fought 14-run win over the West Indies in Indore on Sunday night. The Mahakaleshwar temple is roughly 56 kms from the Holkar Stadium and the players made the early morning drive despite being in action late in the evening.

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Tilak and Kuldeep seek blessings

While Tilak featured in the match on Sunday night, Kuldeep was benched in favour of Prince Yadav. The duo posed for photographs with fellow devotees and temple staff, while also accepting prasad. They were guided hrough by security in and out of the venue.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and attracts devotees from across the country. The shrine is particularly significant for its religious traditions and the Bhasma Aarti, which draws thousands of devotees.

Before the IND vs WI 3rd T20I, head coach Gautam Gambhir had also paid visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple. Gambhir was accompanied by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, and was spotted attending a 'pooja' at the shrine.

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Indian players visiting temples has become a common sight during Gautam Gambhir's tenure. Even during India's T20 World Cup winning campaign earlier this year at home, the players including then captain Suryakumar Yadav, made it a point to visit iconic temples in the vicinity of the ground.