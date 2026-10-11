IND Vs WI 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh Star As India Seal 14-Run Win In Indore; Go 2-1 Up

India defeated West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20 International to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Sunday. After posting 223 all out, the hosts restricted the visitors to 209/7 in 20 overs to secure a crucial victory. Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, while Arshdeep Singh delivered a decisive performance with the ball to help India regain the series advantages.

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive 69 Powers India To 223

Asked to bat first, India got off to a flying start as Abhishek Sharma smashed 69 off just 30 deliveries. The left-handed opener struck six boundaries and five sixes to put the West Indies bowlers under pressure with his aggressive strokeplay. His quickfire knock provided the foundation for India's competitive total despite the team being bowled out.

Ishan Kishan continued the momentum with an entertaining 37 off 18 balls, while vice-captain Tilak Varma contributed 28 from 16 deliveries. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel chipped in with 21 off 14 balls and 20 off 14 balls, respectively, to strengthen India's innings. For the West Indies, Roston Chase and Shamar Springer claimed two wickets apiece, returning figures of 2/38 and 2/50, respectively.

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West Indies began their chase with hopes of hunting down the challenging target but struggled to maintain the required scoring rate. Shimron Hetmyer provided a major boost with 43 runs, while Kamil Pooran contributed 42 to keep the visitors in contention. However, Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul proved crucial as India prevented the West Indies from completing the chase.