Bizarre! Tilak Varma Caught Off Guard As Lack Of Awareness Results In Awkward Runout

India vice-captain Tilak Varma had a moment to forget in the IND vs WI 3rd T20I in Indore on Sunday. Varma was well set on 28 when his lack of game awareness cost him his wicket at a crucial juncture in the Indian innings.

The dismissal came after Axar Patel flicked a low full toss towards deep backward square leg, with the Indian batters seemingly assuming the ball had raced away for a boundary.

However, a brilliant fielding effort from Kamil Pooran kept the ball in play. The Indian batsmen were in the middle of the pitch, with Hope first attempting to run out Axar, before passing the ball to Motie to find Tilak out of his crease.

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Tilak Varma's Bizarre Run Out

The incident unfolded when Axar flicked a delivery from Gudakesh Motie towards deep backward square leg, prompting Pooran to sprint across and dive to his left. Although the fielder initially failed to stop the ball cleanly, he recovered quickly and pushed it back just before it could reach the boundary.

By then, Axar and Tilak had completed a single but appeared to believe that Pooran had conceded four runs. The throw reached Shai Hope, who attempted to run Axar out, but the all-rounder made it safely back into his crease before the ball was relayed to Motie.

Tilak, meanwhile, appeared unaware of the developing situation and remained stranded as Motie collected the ball and broke the stumps. The third umpire first checked whether Pooran had saved the boundary before confirming that Tilak was run out.

This is a developing story....