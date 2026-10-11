Abhishek Sharma Smashes Blistering 18-Ball Fifty, Becomes Fastest To 2,000 T20I Runs In IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma scripted history in the third T20I between India and West Indies | Image Credit: X/BCCI

Abhishek Sharma scripted history in the third T20I between India and West Indies, becoming the fastest batter to reach 2,000 runs in T20 internationals. The explosive left-hander smashed a blistering 18-ball half-century, showcasing his aggressive batting prowess. He joins a select list of Indian batters to the milestone - joining the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

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Abhishek Sharma joins elite list

Abhishek Sharma entered the third T20I against West Indies just 33 runs away from becoming the sixth Indian batter to reach 2,000 runs in T20 internationals. Despite scoring 21 and 20 in the first two matches, the explosive opener had an opportunity to achieve the milestone on Sunday and strengthen his reputation as one of India's most destructive batters.

The left-hander is the fastest to the 2000-run milestone in terms of balls faced, surpassing former India captain Suryakumar Yadav. Abhishek has reached the milestone in just 1024 balls, 140 balls lesser than Yadav.

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The other five members of India's 2,000-run club are: Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs), Virat Kohli (4,188 runs), Suryakumar Yadav (3,272 runs), Hardik Pandya (2,288 runs) and KL Rahul (2,265 runs).