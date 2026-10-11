PM Modi To Meet Asian Games Medal Winners; Will Indian Men's T20 Team Be Present On October 15?

PM Modi will meet Asian Games medallists on Oct 15 | Image Credit: X/Narendra Modi, BCCI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet India's Asian Games 2026 medallists on October 15, following their impressive performances in Aichi-Nagoya. In attendance will also be the Indian cricket teams, who both won gold medals in Japan.

India finished fourth in the medal standings at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, winning 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. The Indian contingent delivered strong performances across several disciplines, with cricket, hockey and kabaddi among the sports that contributed to the country's gold medal tally.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi to meet Asiad athletes on October 15

The Indian men's and women's cricket teams both won gold medals at the Games, adding to India's success in Japan. Their triumphs were particularly significant, with the men's team defeating Pakistan in the final to secure the top prize. The performances provided another memorable chapter in India's Asian Games campaign.

While the women's team have enjoyed a break, the men's team have jumped straight into action with the IND vs WI T20I series. In fact, the reported meeting in Delhi will be sandwiched between the 4th and the 5th T20Is of the series.

India's packed T20I schedule

India are scheduled to play the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on October 14, followed by the fifth and final match in Bengaluru on October 17. Both matches are scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.

Following the West Indies series, India will travel to New Zealand for another five-match T20I series beginning on October 22 in Christchurch. The second match is scheduled for October 24, followed by fixtures on October 27, October 30 and October 31.