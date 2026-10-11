Har Har Mahadev! Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Ahead Of IND vs WI 3rd T20 Clash | Video

Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple | IANS/X

Indian Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to seek blessings ahead of the third T20 International between India and the West Indies.

The visit to the revered Jyotirlinga temple comes as the Indian team prepares for the upcoming encounter, with the support staff looking to begin the matchday preparations on a spiritual note. Gambhir, who has been at the helm of the Indian men's cricket team, was accompanied by Kotak during the temple visit.

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Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and attracts devotees from across the country. The shrine is particularly significant for its religious traditions and the Bhasma Aarti, which draws thousands of devotees.

With the India-West Indies T20I series reaching its third match, attention will now shift to the on-field contest. Gambhir and his coaching staff will be hoping the Indian players deliver a strong performance as the team looks to make the most of the crucial fixture.

The visit has also brought a spiritual dimension to India's preparations, with the team's head coach and batting coach seeking blessings at one of Madhya Pradesh's most prominent religious landmarks ahead of the international cricketing action.