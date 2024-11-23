Tilak Varma Creates History, Completes Historic T20 Century Hat-Trick During Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Against Meghalaya

Image: X

Tilak Varma has etched his name in cricket history by becoming the first player to score three consecutive centuries in T20 cricket. The left-handed batter achieved the feat against Meghalaya during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) match scoring 151 runs off just 67 balls. The effort also saw him record one of the highest individual scores in the tournament's history by a male cricketer.

Tilak also became the first Indian man to record a 150+ score in T20s, surpassing the previous best of Shreyas Iyer (147) to finish on 151 off 67 deliveries with 14 fours and 10 sixes. Before the latest effort, Varma had scored back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals against South Africa recently. He also became only the second Indian to score two consecutive T20I centuries, joining Sanju Samson in the exclusive list.

Coming into bat at No. 3, Tilak Varma dismantled the Meghalaya bowling attack with a breathtaking knock , studded with 14 fours and 10 sixes. Displaying a perfect blend of precision and power, he raced to his half-century in 28 balls and reached his century in 51. His innings propelled Hyderabad to a commanding total of 248/4, one of the highest in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history.

He added 122 for the second wicket off just 48 balls and that formed base for Hyderabad's 248 for 4, their highest score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It is also the fifth-highest total in the history of the competition.

Recently Varma climbed to third place in the ICC T20I Men's Batting Rankings. He is now the highest-rated Indian batter in T20Is, trailing only Australia's Travis Head and England's Phil Salt. Tilak's rising star has also made waves in the IPL, as the Mumbai Indians retained him as one of their five key players ahead of the 2025 auction.