Tilak Varma Opens Up On His Maiden India Selection: 'My Parents Were Crying On Video Call'

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma is over the moon after getting a maiden call-up in the Indian national team but at the moment, his sole focus is on the Duleep trophy where he is representing the South Zone.

Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two uncapped batters included in the Indian T20 international squad for next month's series against the West Indies. The five-T20Is series will be played in the Caribbean and Florida from August 3 to 13.

Varma has been rewarded by the new selection committee for his consistent performance with the bat in the Indian Premier League (2023) for MI.

Varma's family got emotional after India call-up

Varma revealed that his childhood friend informed him of his India selection and that his parents started crying after learning of the news.

“My childhood friend called me and said that I had been selected. I made a video call to my parents - they were crying. My coach (Salam Bayash) was also very emotional,” Tilak said here on July.

Tilak Varma was one of the finds for MI this season. He amassed 343 runs in 11 games at 42.88, including a half-century.

Varma sets his sights on winning Duleep Trophy

But more than the milestones, it was the crucial runs that he got in the middle order for MI that made the difference for them in the few they won this season.

The Agarkar-led selection team therefore, decided to reward both youngsters for their dominant run in IPL 2023.

But the 20-year-old is solely focussing on the Duleep Trophy for now and concentrating totally on winning the title for South Zone.

"It (India selection) is a big thing but I've kept it aside because I have a match to win for the South Zone (in Duleep Trophy)," Varma said.