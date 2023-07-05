India Tour Of West Indies: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma Get Maiden Call-Up For T20I Series; Rohit & Kohli Rested

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies to be played in the Caribbean Islands and in Florida, USA.

This is the first men's team announcement made by the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection panel since taking over the job. Agarkar was appointed the chairman of selectors just a day prior on July 6.

Big names rested for WI T20Is

Team India will play a series of five T20 internationals against the Windies from August 3 to 13.

The team will be led by Hardik Pandya, in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been rested along with Virat Kohli.

Youngsters rewarded for IPL 2023 heroics

Jaiswal and Varma lit up the Indian Premier League 2023 on fire this year with their batting performances for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians.

Jaiswal ended IPL 2023 as the fifth highest scorer with 625 runs from 14 matches at 48.08, which included a hundred and five fifties at the top of the order for the Royals.

Varma on the other hand, was one of the finds for MI this season. He amassed 343 runs in 11 games at 42.88, including a half-century.

But more than the milestones, it was the crucial runs that he got in the middle order for MI that made the difference for them in the few they won this season.

The Agarkar-led selection team therefore, decided to reward both youngsters for their dominant run in IPL 2023.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.