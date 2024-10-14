 BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule From Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy After Retaining It In IPL
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule From Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy After Retaining It In IPL

BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule From Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy After Retaining It In IPL

The BCCI's decision to do away with the Impact Player comes shortly after it decided to retain the rule in the IPL till 2027.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu team celebrates Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy win in 2021. | (Credits: BCCI Twitter)

The BCCI has decided to scrap the contentious Impact Player rule for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

The Impact Player concept was introduced in SMAT couple of years ago and was later extended to the Indian Premier League.

“Kindly note that the BCCI has decided to do away with the provision of the ‘Impact Player’ for the ongoing season,” the BCCI informed the state associations on Monday.

The BCCI's decision to do away with the Impact Player comes shortly after it decided to retain the rule in the IPL till 2027. With record 250 plus total seen in the IPL this year, the Impact Player experiment was questioned by many including India skipper Rohit Sharma.

FPJ Shorts
After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn Actor’
After Atul Kishan, Director Gaurav Aery Accuses Bebika Dhurve Of Cheating, Calls Her ‘Popcorn Actor’
Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For October 16, Triggers Panic Among Citizens
Chennai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert For October 16, Triggers Panic Among Citizens
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Emphasises Youth’s Contribution In Achieving Developed India Goal During Interaction With Students At Mumbai University
Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana
Viral VIDEO: Customer Shocked To Find Millipede Inside Chicken Biryani At Famous Restaurant In Telangana

However most of the IPL franchises were in favour of the rule.

Rohit Sharma explains his qualms with the Impact player rule

Rohit had felt that it was holding back the development of all-rounders.

"I generally feel that it is going to hold back (development of allrounders) because eventually cricket is played by 11 players, not 12 players. I'm not a big fan of impact player. You are taking out so much from the game just to make it little entertainment for the people around," Rohit said on the Club Prairie Podcast.

Saurashtra head coach Niraj Odedra welcomed the BCCI's decision.

"It is nice change. Also the ICC doesn't have this rule in major tournaments

So it would be good for cricketers who want to play for India as they graduate from domestic season," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India & Pakistan Crash Out As Latter Fail To Chase Down 111 Against New...

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India & Pakistan Crash Out As Latter Fail To Chase Down 111 Against New...

Video: Pakistan Fielders Collide While Trying to Stop The Ball In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 vs New...

Video: Pakistan Fielders Collide While Trying to Stop The Ball In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 vs New...

BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule From Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy After Retaining It In IPL

BCCI Scraps Impact Player Rule From Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy After Retaining It In IPL

Video: Pak Captain Fatima Sana Cries During National Anthem After Rejoining Team For Women’s T20...

Video: Pak Captain Fatima Sana Cries During National Anthem After Rejoining Team For Women’s T20...

Fakhar Zaman's Virat Kohli Tweet Lands Pakistan Batter In Trouble As PCB Issues Show Cause Notice

Fakhar Zaman's Virat Kohli Tweet Lands Pakistan Batter In Trouble As PCB Issues Show Cause Notice