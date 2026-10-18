Three Sixes In Six Balls, Five Wickets In The Series: Naman Dhir’s Rise As India's T20 All-Rounder | IANS

Mumbai: Six balls were all Naman Dhir needed to remind Indian cricket of his explosive batting talent.

On a rain-hit Saturday evening at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the 26-year-old Punjab cricketer produced an unbeaten 24 against the West Indies, offering another glimpse of his evolution from an Indian Premier League (IPL) power-hitter into a promising international all-rounder.

The fifth T20 International (T20I) on Oct 17 eventually ended without a result, leaving the five-match series tied 2-2. However, Dhir's brief appearance provided one of the evening's most compelling moments.

Walking in with India struggling to maintain momentum in a contest reduced to nine overs per side, Dhir attacked immediately. His six-ball assault featured three sixes and a boundary, helping India reach 118/5 in 7.4 overs before rain intervened.

It was precisely the kind of innings that had first brought him recognition in the IPL.

Yet Dhir's emergence on the international stage has involved considerably more than clearing boundaries.

Representing Mumbai Indians, Dhir developed a reputation for aggressive strokeplay and an ability to accelerate under pressure. Even during the franchise's disappointing 2026 campaign, he remained among its encouraging performers, scoring 318 runs at a strike rate of 147.22.

His promotion to the No 3 position in several matches reflected the franchise's growing faith in his batting abilities.

International cricket, however, presented a different challenge. With established batters occupying India's top order, Dhir needed to demonstrate his usefulness beyond his primary skill.

Interestingly, it was his off-spin rather than his batting that initially attracted attention during the West Indies series.

Drafted into the T20I squad as a replacement for Washington Sundar, Dhir displayed an ability to vary his pace, read batters' intentions and respond intelligently after conceding boundaries.

His willingness to bowl during difficult phases particularly impressed the Indian team management.

In Lucknow, Dhir demonstrated his temperament by dismissing dangerous West Indies batters through subtle variations in flight, pace and angle. Rather than retreating after being attacked, he repeatedly challenged opponents to attempt another big shot.

Five wickets during the series reflected the progress of a cricketer increasingly comfortable handling pressure with the ball.

This development has considerable significance for India's T20 plans.

Modern limited-overs cricket demands flexibility, particularly from players operating in the lower middle order. A batter capable of producing immediate acceleration while contributing useful overs offers valuable tactical freedom.

Dhir's improving bowling could therefore strengthen his claim for a regular place, even as competition for all-round positions remains intense.

The Bengaluru innings also arrived at an important moment personally. Before the final encounter, his batting returns in the series had been modest, despite encouraging contributions with the ball.

His unbeaten cameo was consequently more than an exhibition of power. It demonstrated readiness to seize an opportunity without requiring time to settle.

For Dhir, the challenge now lies in converting flashes of brilliance into consistent international performances.

His off-spin remains a developing skill, while his batting must withstand examination across different conditions and bowling attacks.

Nevertheless, the West Indies series has established an encouraging foundation.

From a promising IPL hitter to an increasingly versatile international prospect, Dhir's transformation is gathering momentum. Bengaluru may have witnessed only six balls of his batting, but they offered a persuasive glimpse of what could lie ahead.