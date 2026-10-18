Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wore Jersey No. 78 Instead Of His Usual No. 15 On India Comeback

Bhuvi wore No.78 on his India comeback |

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the Indian team wearing an unfamiliar jersey number, with the experienced pacer sporting No. 78 instead of his usual No. 15. The change caught the attention of cricket fans during his comeback against the West Indies. While the reason is linked to another Indian cricketer, his new number has an interesting mathematical connection to his familiar jersey.

Why Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar Change His Jersey Number?

Bhuvneshwar has traditionally worn the No. 15 jersey while representing India, but the number is currently associated with young pacer Gurnoor Brar. With Brar occupying his preferred number, Bhuvneshwar had to take the field wearing a different jersey. The veteran fast bowler was consequently seen wearing No. 78 during his return to international cricket.

The change came after Bhuvneshwar spent nearly four years away from the Indian team. His last international appearance was in a T20I against New Zealand in November 2022, before he received another opportunity to represent the country. His return provided India with an experienced pace option as the team continued its preparations for upcoming international assignments.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Jersey No. 78 Has A Connection To No. 15

Although Bhuvneshwar could not wear his usual number, his new jersey offered an interesting numerical connection to his old one. The digits in No. 78 add up to 15, as seven plus eight equals 15. This coincidence caught the attention of fans, given the pacer's long association with the number.