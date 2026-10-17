Ishan Kishan Smashes 92-Metre Six Off Romario Shepherd, Ball Lands On Chinnaswamy Roof | VIDEO

Ishan Kishan produced a stunning display of power at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, smashing a massive six off Romario Shepherd. The left-handed batter sent the ball soaring over fine leg and onto the stadium roof with an incredible stroke. The 92-metre hit forced the umpires had change balls two overs into the contest.

Ishan Kishan Sends Shepherd's Delivery Onto Stadium Roof

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Shepherd followed Kishan with a length delivery after the batter moved away early from his original position. Kishan got down on one knee and executed a powerful sweep over fine leg, sending the ball flying beyond the boundary and onto the roof. The remarkable strike left spectators stunned and prompted the call for a new ball after the original disappeared out of the ground.

Kishan is the World No.1 batter in T20Is and showcased his exceptional hitting. With the match reduced to just 9 overs, India needed a fast start and the left-hander delivered one in style.