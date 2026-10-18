Roger Federer's Stunning Reaction To Rafael Jodar's Sensational Winner Against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Leaves Tennis Fans Buzzing | Video

Roger Federer Spotted Applauding Rafael Jodar’s Jaw-Dropping Winner | TennisTV/X

Roger Federer’s presence in the stands added a special touch to the Shanghai Masters final, as the tennis legend was seen applauding a stunning winner from Rafael Jodar against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The moment caught attention, with Federer watching the action from the stands and reacting to the young Spaniard’s impressive shot-making.

The sight of the 20-time Grand Slam champion appreciating a winner on court offered a memorable moment for tennis fans, bringing together one of the sport’s greatest icons and an exciting young talent.

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Roger Federer Spotted Applauding Rafael Jodar’s Jaw-Dropping Winner

Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, was among the high-profile spectators at the championship match between the two Spaniards. His appearance generated excitement among the crowd, which gave him a warm ovation when he was spotted on the stadium’s giant screens.

Jodar entered the final after defeating former world number one Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals, becoming the youngest finalist in Shanghai Masters history. Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, booked his place in the final by overcoming top seed Alexander Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Federer’s reaction to Jodar’s winner provided an eye-catching moment during a final that marked a significant occasion for Spanish tennis, with both players competing for the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 title.