Asian Para Games 2026: Pramod Bhagat And Simran Sharma Lead Indian Contingent At Grand Opening Ceremony In Japan | Video

Pramod Bhagat And Simran Sharma Lead Indian Contingent | ddsportschannel/X

India's para-athletes marked their presence at the grand opening ceremony of the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, October 18, with para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat and sprinter Simran Sharma leading the Indian contingent as flag-bearers. The ceremony took place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, officially ushering in the fifth edition of the continental multi-sport event.

The Indian contingent marched into the stadium with the national flag held high, showcasing the country's sporting spirit and determination ahead of a week of competition. The opening ceremony brought together athletes from 45 National Paralympic Committees, with approximately 3,000 participants set to compete across 18 sports until October 24.

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Pramod Bhagat And Simran Sharma Lead Indian Contingent

Bhagat and Simran were named India's flag-bearers after the contingent's administrators decided to replace para-table tennis player Bhavina Patel with Simran. The decision was taken to ensure Patel received adequate rest and recovery ahead of her quarter-final match scheduled for October 19. The journey to and from the ceremony venue was expected to take nearly six hours, potentially affecting her preparation.

India has fielded a 281-member contingent, comprising 168 athletes and 113 officials and support staff. The athletes include 112 men and 56 women who will compete across 11 disciplines. The squad features several prominent names, including javelin thrower Sumit Antil, shooter Avani Lekhara and archer Sheetal Devi.

India will look to build on its historic performance at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. With a strong contingent across multiple disciplines, Indian athletes will aim to deliver another memorable campaign in Japan.

The opening ceremony set the stage for the Indian contingent's campaign, with the athletes now turning their attention to the competitions. The Games will run through October 24, with India hoping its para-athletes can translate their preparations into podium finishes.