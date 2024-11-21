'Baba Ki Jay Ho Thoda Gyan Apne Future...': Mohammed Shami Takes Jibe At Sanjay Manjrekar For IPL 2025 Mega Auction Price Tag Prediction

Image: X

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami snapped back at Sanjay Manjrekar for his comments over the pacer suffering a dip in his price tag at the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction.

Manjrekar while speaking on Star Sports had said, “There will definitely be interest from teams, but given Shami’s injury history and this recent one took a significant amount of time to recover there’s always a concern about a potential breakdown during the season. If a franchise invests heavily and then loses him mid-season, their options become limited. This concern might lead to a drop in his price tag,”

Shami took to Instagram and reacted to his comment. The pacer stated “Baba ki jay hoooo. Thoda sa gyan apne future k lie bhi bacha loo kaam aayega Sanjay G? Kisi ko future janna ho to sir se mile (Hail Baba. Save some knowledge for your future too, it will be useful Sanjay ji? If anyone wants to know the future, then meet sir).”

Image: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Will Mohammed Shami have a new buyer during IPL 2024 Mega auction?

Mohammed Shami recently returned to cricket field after being sidelined by injury since the ODI World Cup last year. After a decent start to his Ranji campaign, Shami is now gearing up to feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Bengal before making a potential return to the Test in the second-half of the BGT series.

Speaking of Shami's IPL career, the pacer was released by the Titans ahead of the auctions which will be held on November 24 and 25. The 34-year-old pacer from Bengal will open a bidding war between teams if he stays fit and continues to take wickets.

He was roped in by Gujarat Titans for ₹6.25 crore in 2022. SInce joining the team he picked up 48 wickets in 33 games for Gujarat. Shami was the Purple Cap winner in the 2023 season, picking up 28 wickets from 17 innings at an average of 18.64 and an economy of 8.03.