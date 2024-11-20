'I'd Sacrifice One pacer For Washington Sundar...': Sanjay Manjrekar On India's Playing XI For Perth Test

Pic Credit: Twitter

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that he would sacrifice one pace bowler in order to make way for all-rounder Washington Sundar as team's second spinner during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at Perth.



The Perth Test will kickstart from November 22 onwards. Both sides, placed at the top two spots of the ICC World Test Championship points tally will be aiming to make their chances for the final stronger. While India seek to bounce back after a rare, but a humiliating home setback against New Zealand, Australia would be aiming to avoid a hat-trick of series losses to India at home.



Sundar, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2021 and delivered a brilliant all-round show to hand Aussies their first loss at The Gabba in over 32 years, returned to the long format against New Zealand. His performance was one of major highlights during a 0-3 loss at home, as he topped the wicket-taking charts with 16 scalps and scored 89 useful runs with the bat In four innings, looking assured every time he was on the crease.



Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar said how India places trust in its spinners and has played additional spinners in Australia in past.

"Well, there is a track record of Indian cricket, trusting the spinners. One in 1977, when India played three spinners and it was very close Test match. More recently Kumble and Sehwag played as spinners (in 2008). Sehwag got a couple of wickets, [including] Adam Gilchrist," said Manjrekar.



"So, I believe that if you have got quality bowlers and after the kind of performance of Washi (Washington) showed in that last series. I mean, who has the heart and wants to drop somebody like him plus the kind of batting depth he had? So, I would rather sacrifice a pace bowler and have somebody like Washi," he added.



Manjrekar expressed that he can "stand on the rooftops and defend his playing eleven".



"Because it is the most pragmatic approach to the playing XI rather than going back to convention and past as well. Just looking today and the kind of limited resources that you have in this kind of [situation] where you have very few players to choose from."



"You have a Washington Sundar who's had a brilliant series and plus the thing that if you got bounce, some spinners can make a mark and Washi could be one of those and he has already got runs as a batter in Australia. I mean, how can you leave Washington Sundar out is my question and that is why he has forced his way into the playing XI despite the kind of history that Perth has," he added.



Sanjay Manjrekar's India playing XI for 1st Test: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep.



After the series opener in Perth on November 22, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.



Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18. The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.



The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.



India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.



Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.