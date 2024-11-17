Veteran Team India seamer Mohammed Shami is arguably one of the best bowlers, but a viral picture of the cricketing star has raised questions about his current age. A user on the social media platform of X posted a picture claiming it to be Shami's driving license, stating that the right-arm seamer is 42 years old and not 34 as he tagged the BCCI to investigate.
Has Mohammed Shami Fudged His Age? X User Claims Star Pacer Is Not 34 After Posting Picture Of His Driving License
Mohammed Shami made his debut for the Indian team in 2013 and is now their first-choice bowler across formats.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 03:44 PM IST