'There's No Magic Answer': New Zealand Captain Tom Latham Refuses To Change Batting Approach Despite Jasprit Bumrah's Twin Strikes Ahead Of 2nd Test | Video |

Christchurch: New Zealand captain Tom Latham knows that facing Jasprit Bumrah is no small challenge, having fallen to the Indian pace spearhead for a "pair" in the first Test, but he is not looking to reinvent his batting approach to counter him in the second match at the Hagley Oval here.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bumrah's unique action and his ability to release the ball closer to the batter make him a difficult proposition, particularly in conditions where the ball is moving.

"Jasprit Bumrah obviously presents challenges, whether it be with the new ball or whether it be with the old ball," Latham said on the eve of the second Test here.

"Someone with a unique action who delivers the ball a little bit closer than most bowlers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"But I think from my point of view, it's being able to set up for the ball that's the most threat for me. Some players may be slightly different. Some may do something completely different from what I do."

Like all professional sportsmen Latham wants to stay in his own bubble.

"Again, it's trying to stay in my bubble as much as I can, try to watch the ball as hard as I can and make the latest decision possible depending on which way the ball is swinging," he added.

The New Zealand skipper, however, is not contemplating any drastic changes to his batting despite the twin failures against Bumrah.

Latham believes clarity of thought and sticking to familiar methods are more important than searching for a quick technical solution after a poor outing.

"Sometimes the hard thing can be the distraction around trying to do something different if it hasn't worked out. But I guess what's got me to this point is being really clear in what I'm trying to do.

Read Also Babar Azam Speaks To Indian Media, Reportedly Rejects Pakistani Journalists During ILT20

"Even from a technical point of view, keeping it really simple. The challenge can be to go outside that thinking and try to find a magic answer to score runs. But in this game that we play, there's no magic answer," he said.

The left-hander, who has been opening the batting in challenging New Zealand conditions for several years, said his preparation had remained unchanged despite the disappointing outing in Wellington.

"Obviously, opening the batting in New Zealand conditions can be reasonably challenging at the best of times. We can prepare as best we want and do all the right things, but that doesn't necessarily guarantee results when you get down to the middle.

"Again, my preparation has been the same as it was last week. It's just about trying to be in the moment as best you can. I've said it time and time again about doing my role as best I can for the team and trying to contribute as much as I can," he said.

Latham also emphasised that his responsibilities as captain extended beyond his own batting contributions.

"Whatever that may be from a batting point of view but also a captain's point of view. It doesn't just stop when I finish batting."

New Zealand are keeping their options open on the workload management of fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, with Latham making it clear that there is no fixed policy preventing the tall pacer from playing consecutive Tests since he came back from an injury lay off during England series.

"It's just again about being able to manage him as best we can, manage all the bowlers and understand that there's obviously this Test match that we've got to focus on, but there are other ones coming up that are just as important as these ones," he said.

"Once we finish this game, we'll cross that bridge in terms of seeing how the guys are going and check in once we get to Perth," Latham said, referring to an upcoming assignment against Australia next month.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)