Suryakumar Yadav Or Rohit Sharma? MI's Cryptic Post Sparks Buzz Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction |

Mumbai Indians have once again grabbed the spotlight, with a cryptic social media post triggering speculation over the franchise's captaincy plans ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The five-time champions are looking at a leadership change after incumbent Hardik Pandya was traded to the Punjab Kings.

Rohit or Surya? MI spark captaincy talk

Mumbai Indians on Wednesday shared an image of a player holding an MI cap in hand. The image was cropped to keep the identity of the player secret, with many fans speculating it to be a hint for Mumbai Indians' captaincy reveal. The five-time champions are expected to make an announcement regarding the same in the build up to the IPL 2027 auction.

If fan sentiment is considered, Rohit Sharma is believed to be the favourite. The former India captain led the franchise to five titles and was replaced by Hardik Pandya. With Hardik leaving and one season left before the mega auction, Rohit's name is being floated with reports suggesting that he has agreed to take on the role. It could well mark a final swansong for a player who will be in his 40s next season.

The other player rumoured to be in the race is Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav led MI last season in a game when Hardik was injured and like Rohit is a T20 World Cup winning captain. The 35-year-old has been at the franchise since 2018 and would be a comparatively long term choice to Rohit.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma are also believed to be in the fray. Tilak is India's current T20I vice captain and is captaining the India A side in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Bumrah has captained India previously and also captained MI last season for a game.