Ravi Ashwin Reacts To Controversial Deandra Dottin Wicket |

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reacted to the unusual dismissal of Deandra Dottin during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2026. The Melbourne Renegades batter was dismissed without facing a conventional delivery after Brisbane Heat spinner Sarah Glenn hit the unguarded stumps.

What Happened To Deandra Dottin?

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The incident took place during Melbourne Renegades' run chase against Brisbane Heat at Junction Oval on Wednesday. Dottin walked out to bat after Georgia Wareham's dismissal but failed to get ready within the permitted 75 seconds. The umpires then asked her to stand away from the pitch, giving Sarah Glenn a free attempt at the stumps.

The England spinner made no mistake and hit the stumps with her delivery. Dottin was consequently dismissed without facing a conventional ball, in one of the most unusual moments in WBBL history. She became the first player to be dismissed under this special provision in Big Bash history.

How Does The Unique WBBL Rule Work?

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The provision was introduced in the Big Bash League and WBBL ahead of the 2021-22 season. It requires an incoming batter to be ready within 75 seconds of the previous dismissal or retirement. If the batter fails to meet the deadline, they must stand at least five metres away from the pitch on the leg side while the bowler gets an attempt at the unguarded stumps.

If the bowler hits the stumps without interference, the batter is given out Bowled. If the bowler misses, the delivery is recorded as a dot ball, subject to the playing conditions.

Despite Dottin's dismissal, Melbourne Renegades recovered to chase down the target of 138 on the final ball, winning the match by three wickets.