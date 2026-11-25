Deandra Dottin Dismissed Without Facing A Ball In WBBL | Image Credit: X/WBBL

Cricket witnessed a bizarre moment in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2026 when Deandra Dottin was dismissed without facing a single ball. The Melbourne Renegades batter was caught off guard as Brisbane Heat's Sarah Glenn got a free attempt at the stumps.

Deandra Dotting gets bowled without facing a ball

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place after a wicket fell and Dottin walked out to bat for the Melbourne Renegades. However, she failed to get ready within the time allowed under the competition's playing conditions. As a result, Sarah Glenn was given an opportunity to aim at the stumps with the incoming batter not ready.

Glenn made the most of the opportunity and hit the stumps, resulting in Dottin's dismissal before she could face a delivery. The West Indies all-rounder had no chance to score a run or settle at the crease. It was an unusual sight as a batter lost her wicket without facing a single ball.

What Is The Timed Out Rule In Cricket?

According to the Laws of Cricket, a new batter must be ready to face the next ball or for the other batter to be ready within three minutes of a dismissal. If the incoming batter fails to do so, the fielding team can appeal for a timed-out dismissal. The rule is designed to prevent unnecessary delays during a match.

However, the WBBL incident involved a special competition playing condition that allowed the fielding side a free attempt at the stumps. This gave Glenn the chance to dismiss Dottin before she was ready to face the ball.