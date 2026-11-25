Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj are all set to tie the knot on December 4. The wedding will take place in Lucknow and is expected to be a grand celebration. Around 2,000 guests from politics, cricket and Bollywood are expected to attend the event.

Rinku-Saroj wedding: Modi, Rahul Gandhi invited

The wedding ceremony will be held at Hotel Ramada in Lucknow. The couple is expected to celebrate their special day in the presence of family members, friends and several well-known personalities. The event is likely to attract attention due to the presence of guests from different fields.

Several prominent names from Indian politics and the film industry are on the guest list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among those invited. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also reportedly received an invitation to the wedding.

With around 2,000 guests expected, the ceremony is likely to be a major gathering of political leaders, sportspersons and celebrities. Their presence could make the wedding one of the most talked-about events in the coming days.

Who is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj is an Indian politician and a Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party. She represents the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh and won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the age of 25, becoming one of the youngest MPs in the country.

She is the daughter of Tufani Saroj, a senior Samajwadi Party leader and former MP. Priya holds a law degree from Amity University, Noida.