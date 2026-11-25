Babar Azam | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has landed in a fresh controversy during his stint with the Desert Vipers in the International League T20 (ILT20). As per reports, he turned down interview requests from Pakistani journalists but spoke to Indian media have sparked a heated debate.

Pakistani journalists Qadir Khawaja and Imran Siddique were among those who expressed disappointment over Babar's reported decision. They questioned why the former Pakistan captain was willing to interact with Indian media but allegedly declined requests from journalists representing his own country.

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While the move has created a lot of debate and furore, many on social media have pointed to the negative criticism surrounding the Pakistan captain. They highlighted years of alleged biased and negative coverage by sections of the Pakistani media, suggesting that journalists should also be held accountable for how they treat players.

Neither Babar Azam or his management has responded to these claims.

Babar has maintained that his priority is performing well and helping his team win matches. In a recent PTI interaction, he said he gives his 100 per cent in training and on the field, adding that other people's opinions are not in his control. He also explained that he prefers to take advice from trusted coaches and former players rather than listen to every outside opinion.