IPL 2027 Auction Set For Massive Bidding War | X

A total of 1,220 players have featured on the Auction Register for the TATA IPL 2027 Player Auction, with franchises set to have a maximum of 66 slots to fill during the upcoming auction. The list comprises 939 Indian players and 281 overseas players representing 17 countries, setting the stage for an intense bidding battle as teams look to strengthen their squads.

With 184 players already retained or picked by the franchises ahead of the auction, only 66 slots remain available, including 25 overseas slots. The auction will provide franchises with an opportunity to address gaps in their respective squads and bring in fresh talent ahead of the 2027 season.

IPL 2027 Auction Set For Massive Bidding War

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According to the Auction Register, the list features 184 capped players, 994 uncapped players and 42 players from Associate Nations. Interestingly, 925 of the uncapped players are Indians, including 127 cricketers who have previously featured in the IPL. This highlights the significant representation of domestic talent among the players hoping to secure an IPL contract.

Among overseas registrations, Australia leads the list with 53 players, followed by South Africa with 40 and the West Indies with 36. New Zealand has contributed 25 registrations, while Afghanistan has 23 players in the running for an auction opportunity.

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The register also features considerable representation from Associate Nations. The United States of America (USA) has 13 players registered, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal have contributed 10 players each. These registrations underline the growing international reach of the IPL and the increasing participation of players from emerging cricketing nations.

The 1,220 players have been divided into six categories: 14 capped Indian players, 170 capped international players, 42 players from Associate Nations, 127 uncapped Indian players who have featured in previous IPL seasons, 798 uncapped Indian players and 69 uncapped international players.

With just 66 slots available across the ten franchises, competition is expected to be fierce, particularly among the large pool of uncapped Indian cricketers. While established international names will attract attention, the auction could also provide an important platform for emerging domestic players to make their mark and earn an opportunity in the world's most lucrative T20 league.

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