IPL Vs PSL: Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson & Kamindu Mendis Get Massive Salary Hikes After IPL Releases |

The IPL is the most lucrative T20 league in the world but for a few international stars the PSL is starting to become a far more viable option. Several players, who participated in IPL 2026 and have been released have turned their eyes to PSL in a bid to pick their pockets rather than participate in the IPL 2027 Auction.

New Zealand fast bowlers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, along with Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis have been confirmed as direct signings by PSL teams, earning significant pay rises to their IPL paychecks.

PSL 2027 Salaries Higher Than IPL Earnings

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Matt Henry has joined Islamabad United for PKR 7.07 crore while his Kiwi teammate Lockie Ferguson joined Quetta Gladiators for PKR 7.63 crore. Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis secured a deal worth PKR 6.38 crore with Lahore Qalandars.

Henry was part of the CSK squad last year, while Lockie played for Punjab Kings and Mendis for SRH. All three of them were released by their franchises on the November 17 deadline.

The move to PSL has seen their salaries bump considerably. Henry was bought at ₹2 crore in IPL 2026, while his PSL 2027 salary is ₹2.37 crore when converted to INR. Ferguson's IPL 2026 salary was ₹2 crore, compared to his reported PSL salary of ₹2.56 crore. Mendis meanwhile earned ₹75 lakh in IPL 2026, while his reported PSL salary has increased to ₹2.14 crore.

Australian batter Matthew Short has become the most expensive signing among the four players. Rawalpindiz have signed him for PKR 9.15 crore ahead of PSL 2027. His reported salary has increased from ₹1.5 crore in IPL 2026 to ₹3.07 crore in PSL 2027, marking a rise of ₹1.57 crore.

While IPL remains the top of the pyramid, the PSL is emerging as a favourable option for several IPL rejects to switch to. The likes of David Warner, Devon Conway have previously switched to the PSL after being released by IPL teams.