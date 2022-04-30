'The GOAT captain is back': Fans delighted after MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain following Ravindra Jadeja's resignation

MS Dhoni was handed back the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy again after Ravindra Jadeja resigned as the leader of IPL side on Saturday, April 30.

CSK have lost six out of their eight matches under Jadeja’s leadership in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Jadeja's own game has also suffered due to the pressure that comes with leadership responsibility as he has scored only 112 runs and taken five wickets in the eight games so far.

Fans welcomed CSK’s decision to reinstate Dhoni as captain.

@priyanshu919191 No one can handle @msdhoni legacy as a captain, no one

@msdian_deepak7 Captaincy Captaincy Captaincy I don't like Captaincy I avoid But Captaincy likes me I can't avoid Yeah! Thala will flick the coin again

Here are a few more reactions

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 07:56 PM IST