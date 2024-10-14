'That's Pakistan Cricket's Issue': Ben Stokes Refuses To Comment On PCB Dropping Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Ahead Of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test; Video

Ben Stokes. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Returning England captain Ben Stokes refused to comment on the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to make radical changes ahead of the 2nd Test, beginning on October 15, Tuesday. With the selectors dropping Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah ahead of the 2nd and 3rd Test, the all-rounder said it's their issue and that the visiting team has nothing to do with it.

The trio of Babar, Shaheen, and Naseem struggled in the opening Test against Multan as Pakistan suffered a historic innings loss. Babar managed only 35 runs across two innings, while Shaheen and Naseem picked up only three wickets after sending down 57 overs collectively. Apart from the trio, the selectors also left out Abrar Ahmed and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

"That's just a Pakistan Cricket Issue ": Ben Stokes regarding the absence of Babar, Shaheen & Naseem in the 2nd Test🗣#PakPassion #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/YNDbCR00hg — PakPassion.net (@PakPassion) October 14, 2024

Speaking in a video uploaded by the PCB on the social media platform X, here's what Stokes said:

"That's Pakistan cricket's issue. Nothing to do with me."

Pakistan make four changes to the playing XI ahead of the 2nd Test:

Meanwhile, Pakistan made four changes to the playing XI as they aim to square the series in the 2nd Test in Multan. They have picked a spin-heavy attack, drafting in Noman Ali (left-arm spinner), Sajid Khan (off-spinner), and Zahid Mahmood (leg-spinner), with Aamer Jamal as the only seamer. Kamran Ghulam will debut and play at No.4.

Pakistan playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.