'Thank you for listening to me for the first time in your life': Erin Holland lauds husband Ben Cutting's performance in BBL

Jimmy Peirson and Ben Cutting's powerful knocks propel Brisbane Heat to a five-wicket victory over Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at Brisbane Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Heat's suffered a middle-order crash, reducing them to 71-5 in 11 overs. However, wicket-keeper batsman Jimmy Peirson and Ben Cutting scripted a fairy tale for the Heat.

Both batsmen smashed the bowlers out of the park, helping the side to remain alive in the game.

Cutting smashed a six in the second ball of the 19th over, powering Heat's to a five-wicketwin. Peirson and Cutting remained unbeaten on 23 and 43 respectively.

Ben Cutting was adjudged as the player of the match title.

However, the highlight of the game was during the post-match interview when Cutting faced his wife Erin Holland.

Lauding the batsman's performance, Erin pulled her husband's leg thanking him for actually 'listening' to her for the first time in his life.

Brisbane Heat will travel to Perth for their next match-up against Perth Scorchers. Referring to the fixture, Holland teased Cutting and said, "Rest up and play well in Perth or don't come home!"