'Teri T20 Mein Jagah Nahin Banti': Pak Fans Heckle Babar Azam While Fielding During 2nd T20I vs Australia; Video

Babar Azam. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan fans were seen heckling Babar Azam during the second T20I against Australia in Sydney on Saturday as the star batter was fielding on the boundary. In the video surfaced on social media, the spectators were heard shouting, "Teri T20 mein jagah nahin banti." (You don't deserve a place in the T20 team).

The former Pakistan captain was dropped from the recent three-Test series against England after the opening game of the series due to scores of 0 and 12. Although he returned for the white-ball tour of Australia, the right-handed batter failed to do anything substantial. Babar made 37 in the first game of the ODI series and stayed unbeaten on 15 and 28 in the next two matches in low-scoring run-chases.

Babar, who has compiled two single-figure scores in the first two T20Is against Australia, was heckled by fans at the SCG as the below video shows:

Pakistan fans disrespecting Babar Azam in Sydney. "Teri jagah nahin banti T20 team mein" 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼



This is not acceptable at all. He's our former captain and he's our pride. Sharam karo sab. Stay strong, @babarazam258 🇵🇰♥️https://t.co/MbI4GHytMw — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 17, 2024

Usman Khan's half-century goes in vain as Pakistan lose series:

Pakistan's top three of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Sahibzada Farhan failed to hit a boundary in the first nine overs, making their chase of 147 look more difficult than usual on a tricky surface. Usman Khan and Irfan Khan launched calculated assaults, with the latter bringing up his maiden half-century.

However, Usman fell at the wrong time, giving Australia an upper hand. The match was alive heading into the final over as the tourists needed 16 off the last six balls, with Irfan Khan at the crease. However, Nathan Ellis held his nerve to close out the game, bowling the opposition out for 134.