 'Teri T20 Mein Jagah Nahin Banti': Pak Fans Heckle Babar Azam While Fielding During 2nd T20I vs Australia; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Teri T20 Mein Jagah Nahin Banti': Pak Fans Heckle Babar Azam While Fielding During 2nd T20I vs Australia; Video

'Teri T20 Mein Jagah Nahin Banti': Pak Fans Heckle Babar Azam While Fielding During 2nd T20I vs Australia; Video

Babar Azam has been struggling for Pakistan across formats of late and was dropped from the Test side recently.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan fans were seen heckling Babar Azam during the second T20I against Australia in Sydney on Saturday as the star batter was fielding on the boundary. In the video surfaced on social media, the spectators were heard shouting, "Teri T20 mein jagah nahin banti." (You don't deserve a place in the T20 team).

Read Also
Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa To Host Tournament If PCB Doesn't Agree To Hybrid Model, Claims...
article-image

The former Pakistan captain was dropped from the recent three-Test series against England after the opening game of the series due to scores of 0 and 12. Although he returned for the white-ball tour of Australia, the right-handed batter failed to do anything substantial. Babar made 37 in the first game of the ODI series and stayed unbeaten on 15 and 28 in the next two matches in low-scoring run-chases.

Babar, who has compiled two single-figure scores in the first two T20Is against Australia, was heckled by fans at the SCG as the below video shows:

Usman Khan's half-century goes in vain as Pakistan lose series:

FPJ Shorts
India Conducts Successful Flight Trial Of Long-Range Hypersonic Missile Off Odisha's Coast
India Conducts Successful Flight Trial Of Long-Range Hypersonic Missile Off Odisha's Coast
Ragging Practices in Medical Colleges: Vulgar Materials Highlight Disturbing Trends
Ragging Practices in Medical Colleges: Vulgar Materials Highlight Disturbing Trends
BJP Forms 12-Member Manifesto Committee For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls
BJP Forms 12-Member Manifesto Committee For Upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls
'Na Manipur Ek Hai, Na Manipur Safe Hai,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Slams BJP-Led NDA Govts For 'Simmering Violence' In State
'Na Manipur Ek Hai, Na Manipur Safe Hai,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Slams BJP-Led NDA Govts For 'Simmering Violence' In State

Pakistan's top three of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Sahibzada Farhan failed to hit a boundary in the first nine overs, making their chase of 147 look more difficult than usual on a tricky surface. Usman Khan and Irfan Khan launched calculated assaults, with the latter bringing up his maiden half-century.

However, Usman fell at the wrong time, giving Australia an upper hand. The match was alive heading into the final over as the tourists needed 16 off the last six balls, with Irfan Khan at the crease. However, Nathan Ellis held his nerve to close out the game, bowling the opposition out for 134.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Teri T20 Mein Jagah Nahin Banti': Pak Fans Heckle Babar Azam While Fielding During 2nd T20I vs...

'Teri T20 Mein Jagah Nahin Banti': Pak Fans Heckle Babar Azam While Fielding During 2nd T20I vs...

Ind vs Aus: Glenn McGrath Desires Australian Team To Go Berserk On Poignant Virat Kohli

Ind vs Aus: Glenn McGrath Desires Australian Team To Go Berserk On Poignant Virat Kohli

'One Who Would Have Run Miles Away': Irfan Pathan Takes Dig At Steve Bucknor By Commenting On Sachin...

'One Who Would Have Run Miles Away': Irfan Pathan Takes Dig At Steve Bucknor By Commenting On Sachin...

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope's Fifty Take West Indies To Victory Over England In 4th T20I

Evin Lewis, Shai Hope's Fifty Take West Indies To Victory Over England In 4th T20I

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas Crush Bengal Warriorz 46-31 in PKL

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas Crush Bengal Warriorz 46-31 in PKL