 Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Keeps Bhagat Singh's Wallpaper On His Phone As Picture Goes Viral
Gautam Gambhir had succeeded Rahul Dravid as the coach of the Indian men's team.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
With freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's birthday falling on September 28th, Team India cricket coach Gautam Gambhir has notably put up his picture as a wallpaper on his phone. The 42-year-old reportedly has Bhagat Singh's wallpaper on his phone for years.

Born in Western Punjab (now Pakistan) in 1907, Bhagat was a revolutionary hero, playing an integral role in India's independence from the British. He began to protest against the British ruling party while in his youth and invented the famous catchphrase 'Inquilab Zindabad'. In 1928, Bhagat and his accomplices plotted to kill the police chief responsible for the death of politician Lala Lajpat Rai.

Instead, a case of mistaken identity occurred and junior officer J.P. Saunders had been killed, forcing Bhagat to flee. Bhagat had surrendered after he and one of his associates dished out a bomb at the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi in protest of the Defence of India Act. Bhagat was hanged on March 23, 1931.

