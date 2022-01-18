Tata Steel Masters: India’s Vidit Gujrathi takes sole lead in Round 3

GM Vidit Gujrathi is the sole leader at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament after defending brilliantly against GM Daniil Dubov, who played creatively but eventually over-pressed. Co-leaders Jan-Krzysztof Duda and GM Magnus Carlsen drew, while GM Richard Rapport, GM Andrey Esipenko, and GM Jorden van Foreest all won their games in round three, reports Chess.com.

If all these moves were good, then I would definitely say it's one of my most memorable games." Vidit Gujrathi

Dubov went wrong and Vidit was rewarded for his brilliant defense with a full point and the sole lead in the tournament.

"I thought that I was pretty lost, that's what my feeling was, but now when I checked the game with a weak engine it says I played all the best moves so I'm very happy about that," said Vidit. "If all these moves were good, then I would definitely say it's one of my most memorable games. But if they're not good, then I'll pick something else!"

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 01:02 PM IST