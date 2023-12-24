Tamim Iqbal Informs BCB To Exclude Him From Central Contract List, Claims Reports

Tamim Iqbal | Credits: Twitter

Former Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has reportedly informed Bangladesh Cricket Board not to include in a renewed players' central contract list for the upcoming calendar year.

Tamim has not played any matches for Bangladesh after playing one ODI of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in September. Just three months before the World Cup, the 30-year-old made a shock retirement from international cricket. However, Tamim Iqbal withdraw the decision after meeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheik Hassina.

Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of Asia Cup due to injury and was not included in World Cup squad. His exclusion from World Cup squad created a lot of controversy around him and all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan as the latter didn't want 'fully fit' veteran opener for World Cup

It is not sure whether Tamim Iqbal would play for Bangladesh in international cricket. As per the report by Cricbuzz, Bangladesh veteran opener would take a call on his international after meeting with BCB President Nazmul Hasan.

In 2023, Tamim played only 12 ODI and 1 Test.

Tamim Iqbal to decide his future after meeting BCB President

Tamim Iqbal will take a call on his future after meeting with BCB President Nazmul Hasan. Nazmul is currently with upcoming election in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Cricket Operations Director Jalal Yunus said that Tamim has his own future plans that's why he requested not to include him in central contract list.

“He has his own plan and he has requested not to include him now in the new central contract." he said to reporters in office.

"He (Tamim) is supposed to meet the BCB president after the national election to decide the next course of action. Till then we have to wait," Jalal added.