ICC World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan Threatens To Quit Bangladesh Captaincy Over Half-Fit Tamim Iqbal's Inclusion, Claim Reports

Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the 2023 World Cup less than 10 days away, there is an alleged rift in the Bangladesh cricket team as Shakib al Hasan has threatened to quit captaincy, according to reports. With Tamim Iqbal reportedly warning the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that he could play only 5 World Cup games, Shakib is likely against carrying the half-fit opener for the showpiece event.

Tamim returned to the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand after a long-standing back injury. However, the former captain revealed having plenty of discomfort after batting in the 2nd ODI, but is hopeful of the physios helping him overcome it soon.

🚨 THE FULL STORY:



As both Shakib Al Hasan & Tamim Iqbal are at BCB's resident right now and having a meeting with BCB President, it is quite clear now that what Somoy TV reported this evening, most of the part was quite true.



According to their report, Tamim Iqbal informed… pic.twitter.com/x4374e5KWM — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) September 25, 2023

According to reports, Tamim informed the BCB that he won't be able to play more than 5 matches in the World Cup. In response, Shakib notified that he himself won't play in the tournament if a half-fit cricketer is included in the squad. An unnamed BCB official told the following to the Daily Star:

"Shakib doesn't want to be captain. Because he doesn't want to go to the World Cup with a half-fit player."

Tamim Iqbal to skip the 3rd and final ODI against New Zealand:

Meanwhile, Tamim, who made a decent 44 against the Kiwis in the 2nd ODI in Mirpur will miss the third and final ODI, set to take place on September 26th (Tuesday). As a result, Najmul Hossain Shanto will take the reins.

While the opening game was washed out due to rains, the hosts lost the 2nd ODI by 86 runs after conceding 254. Hence, Bangladesh will be desperate to eke out a win on Tuesday to take confidence heading into the World Cup.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)