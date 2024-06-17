T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s: India Matches, Format, Schedule & Rules EXPLAINED

T20 World Cup Trophy and Team India | Credits: Twitter

The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 is coming to an end with two matches in the first round, with New Zealand taking on Papua New Guinea in Trinidad and Tabago on Monday and the co-hosts West Indies locking horns with Afghanistan in St Lucia on Tuesday. Both matches are dead rubbers as New Zealand and PNG have been already knocked out of the tournament while West Indies and New Zealand qualified for Super 8.

Eight teams have been qualified to play in the Super 8, including South Africa, Australia, India, West Indies, Afghanistan, the USA, England and Bangladesh. The Bangla Tigers made their late entry into the second round after the team's commanding 21-run against Nepal on Monday.

India and USA have made it to the Super 8 from Group A, while Australia and England have qualified for the second round from Group B. West Indies and Afghanistan sealed their Super 8 spot from Group C and From Group D, South Africa were the first advance to the second round before Bangladesh joined them after win against Nepal.

South Africa and Australia are the only teams to win all four group stage fixtures so far.

The Super 8 stage is divided into two groups, with four teams in each group, where the teams play in the round-robin format. Group 1 includes India, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, while the Group 2 has South Africa, England, the USA and West Indies.

Schedule of T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8

The Super 8 stage of the showpiece event will take place on June 19, with the USA taking on South Africa from Group 2. The second round will end on June 25, followed by the semifinals on June 26 and 27 and the final on June 29.

Group 1

June 20, Thursday - India vs Afghanistan - 8 pm IST

June 21 - Friday - Australia vs West Indies - 6 am IST

June 22 - Saturday - India vs Bangladesh - 8 pm IST

June 23 - Australia vs Afghanistan - 6 am IST

June 24 - Australia vs India - 8 pm IST

June 25 - Afghanistan vs Bangladesh - 6 am IST

Group 2

June 19 - United States of America (USA) vs South Africa - 8 pm IST

June 20 - England vs West Indies - 6 am IST

June 21 - South Africa vs England - 8 pm IST

June 22 - United States of America (USA) vs West Indies - 6 am

June 23 - United States of America (USA) vs England - 8 pm

June 24 - West Indies vs South Africa - 6 am

What are the format and rules in Super 8?

The format is completely from the last two editions of the T20 World Cup where eight teams featured in the group stage before moving on to the Super 12 stage.

In this edition of the showpiece event, four teams will play against each other once in the Super 8 stage. The top 2 teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will be qualified for the semifinals, which will take place on June 26 and 27.

If two or more teams are tied on equal points, then the team with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) compared to other team will secure the top two finish in the respective group and qualify for the semifinals.

If the matches get washed out due to rain or bad weather, then there will be no reserve day and both teams will share a point. Infact, there won't be reserve day for the semifinals as well.