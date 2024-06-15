 Video: Ali Khan & Aaron Jones Recreates Andre Russell's Hilarious BPL Interview After USA Qualified For Super 8 In T20 WC 2024
After the USA earned their qualification for the Super 8, the players heaved a sigh of relief and the atmosphere in the dressing seemed to lift as the tensions melted away.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image

The United States Of America (USA) cricketers Ali Khan and Aaron Jones recreated hilarious West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell's interview from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after the co-hosts qualified for the Super 8 berth in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The USA secured their berth in the spot after the Group A match against Ireland was abandoned due to torrential rain in Florida on Friday, June 14. The USA have accumulated five points and will finish at the second spot behind India in their group. With the co-hosts qualified for the second round of the tournament, Pakistan have been knocked out of the showpiece event.

article-image

After the USA earned their qualification for the Super 8, the players heaved a sigh of relief and the atmosphere in the dressing seemed to lift as the tensions melted away. The USA players were engaged in fun banter, especially Ali and Aaron Jones.

In a video shared by the ICC on its Instagram handle, Khan was seen interviewing Jones by acting as the person who interviewed Andre Russell in the BPL.

"First World Cup, you perform. What happening?" asked Ali Khan to Aaron Jones.

In response, Jones said, "What you mean?"

The hilarious interview between Ali Khan and Aaron Jones caught the attention of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who was left in splits.

In the comment section, Russell, wrote, "lol 🤣what you mean!!!"

