Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane to captain Mumbai for knock-out matches

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane is named captain of the 15-member Mumbai team that will participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy knockouts, starting with the Preliminary quarter-final, to be played in Kolkata from 30th October to 5th November, 2022.

The Senior Selection Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Salil Ankola (chairman), Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Jeetendra Thackeray selected the players to represent Mumbai.

The team: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (w-k), Pariksshit Vallsangkar, Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Mohit Awasthi.

The MCA Selection Committee, also shortlisted 27 players (Under-25) for practice matches and simulations.

The shortlisted players: Bhupen Lalwani, Akshat Jain, Divyansh Saxena, Suved Parkar, Ayaz Khan, Siddharth Akre, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Maxwell Swaminathan, Omkar Malekar, Himanshu Singh, Sahil Jadhav (w-k), Raj Waghela (w-k), Rupen Chaurasia (w-k), Vaibhav Kalamkar (w-k), Atharva Ankolekar, Shreyash Gurav, Khizer Dafedar, Saksham Jha, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Poojary, Sylvester D’Souza, Harsh Tanna, Dhanit Raut, Prayag Kumar, Rajesh Sardar, Aryan Badhe, Jayesh Pokhare