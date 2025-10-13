Swara Gudekar Rallies Past Shauri Wagle At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025

Swara Gudekar played steadily and with plenty of aggression as she rallied to overcome Shauri Wagle in four games in a girls’ U-11 quarter-final match of the CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025, conducted by the MCDTTA and hosted by the Cricket Club of India.

The talented Swara lost the first game but she seemed unfazed as she made a determined fight back and went on to win three games on the trot to seal a 11-13, 11-8, 11-8, and 11-3 win at the CCI table tennis hall on Monday.

Swara will meet Naira Lodha in the semi-finals. Naira got the better of Rutvi Amula 11-4, 11-4, 10-12, and 11-4 to secure a fine win.

Abeer Gore put up a solid fighting performance to overcome Arnav Bhatter Arnav dropped the opening game, but he staged a gallant fight back to win the next three games to clinch a well-deserved 4-11, 11-9, 11-1, and 11-5 victory

Meanwhile, Yuvaan Singh Walia and Avyaan Singh Walia easily won their boys’ under-11 quarter-final matches. Yuvaan outplayed Rishan Mehta posting a quick 11-5, 11-5, an 11-8 win. On the side table, Avyaan was also in control against Jehziel M. and charged to a 11-7, 11-6, and 12-10 win to advance into the semi-finals.

In another last eight encounter Aadi Shah defeated Arjun Riya 11-2, 13-11, and 11-6 to set up a clash with Yuvaan in the semi-finals.

Results – Girls’ U-11 (quarter-finals): Spruha Pawar beat Shanaya Tandon 15-13, 11-5, 6-11, 9-11, 11-8; Aeyananh Sanganeria beat Naqiyah Topiwala 11-8, 12-11, 3-11, 6-11, 11-6.

Boys’ U-11 (quarter-finals): Yuvaan Singh Walia beat Rishan Mehta 11-5, 11-5, 11-8;

Aadi Shah beat Arjun Riya 11-2, 13-11, 11-6;

Abeer Gore beat Arnav Bhatter 4-11, 11-9, 11-1, 11-5;

Avyaan Singh Walia beat Jehziel M. 11-7, 11-6, 12-10.