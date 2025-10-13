 Swara Gudekar Rallies Past Shauri Wagle At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSwara Gudekar Rallies Past Shauri Wagle At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025

Swara Gudekar Rallies Past Shauri Wagle At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025

Swara Gudekar played steadily and with plenty of aggression as she rallied to overcome Shauri Wagle in four games in a girls’ U-11 quarter-final match of the CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025, conducted by the MCDTTA and hosted by the Cricket Club of India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image

Swara Gudekar played steadily and with plenty of aggression as she rallied to overcome Shauri Wagle in four games in a girls’ U-11 quarter-final match of the CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025, conducted by the MCDTTA and hosted by the Cricket Club of India.

The talented Swara lost the first game but she seemed unfazed as she made a determined fight back and went on to win three games on the trot to seal a 11-13, 11-8, 11-8, and 11-3 win at the CCI table tennis hall on Monday.

Swara will meet Naira Lodha in the semi-finals. Naira got the better of Rutvi Amula 11-4, 11-4, 10-12, and 11-4 to secure a fine win.

Abeer Gore put up a solid fighting performance to overcome Arnav Bhatter Arnav dropped the opening game, but he staged a gallant fight back to win the next three games to clinch a well-deserved 4-11, 11-9, 11-1, and 11-5 victory

FPJ Shorts
'Yeh Kya Kar Rahi Hai Inke Saath?': Avneet Kaur Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Along With Surya Kumar Yadav & His Wife - Watch
'Yeh Kya Kar Rahi Hai Inke Saath?': Avneet Kaur Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Along With Surya Kumar Yadav & His Wife - Watch
West Bengal News: Durgapur Rape Victim’s Father To Take Back Her Daughter To Odisha - VIDEO
West Bengal News: Durgapur Rape Victim’s Father To Take Back Her Daughter To Odisha - VIDEO
'Bhai Bahut Aage Daal Rahe Ho!': Kuldeep Yadav Smiles At A Fan's Cheeky Remark During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video
'Bhai Bahut Aage Daal Rahe Ho!': Kuldeep Yadav Smiles At A Fan's Cheeky Remark During IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video
Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Over-Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tunnel Wall Near Worli; Video
Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Over-Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tunnel Wall Near Worli; Video

Meanwhile, Yuvaan Singh Walia and Avyaan Singh Walia easily won their boys’ under-11 quarter-final matches. Yuvaan outplayed Rishan Mehta posting a quick 11-5, 11-5, an 11-8 win. On the side table, Avyaan was also in control against Jehziel M. and charged to a 11-7, 11-6, and 12-10 win to advance into the semi-finals.

In another last eight encounter Aadi Shah defeated Arjun Riya 11-2, 13-11, and 11-6 to set up a clash with Yuvaan in the semi-finals.

Results – Girls’ U-11 (quarter-finals): Spruha Pawar beat Shanaya Tandon 15-13, 11-5, 6-11, 9-11, 11-8; Aeyananh Sanganeria beat Naqiyah Topiwala 11-8, 12-11, 3-11, 6-11, 11-6.

Boys’ U-11 (quarter-finals): Yuvaan Singh Walia beat Rishan Mehta 11-5, 11-5, 11-8;

Aadi Shah beat Arjun Riya 11-2, 13-11, 11-6;

Abeer Gore beat Arnav Bhatter 4-11, 11-9, 11-1, 11-5;

Avyaan Singh Walia beat Jehziel M. 11-7, 11-6, 12-10.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nahida Akter's Fiery Send-Off After Dismissing Tazmin Brits Sparks Buzz During BAN W Vs SA W ICC...

Nahida Akter's Fiery Send-Off After Dismissing Tazmin Brits Sparks Buzz During BAN W Vs SA W ICC...

Fact Check: Bangladesh Women Cricketers Wear Burqa While Playing Match Against New Zealand At ICC...

Fact Check: Bangladesh Women Cricketers Wear Burqa While Playing Match Against New Zealand At ICC...

'Avoid Any Emotional Tussles Or Signs': Pakistan Hockey Team Given Instructions Ahead Of Facing...

'Avoid Any Emotional Tussles Or Signs': Pakistan Hockey Team Given Instructions Ahead Of Facing...

Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test...

Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test...

Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd...

Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd...