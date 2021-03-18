Surya shines bright: Smashes maiden international fifty as India beat England by 8 runs in 4th T20 International, level series 2-2

Ahmedabad: Finally India defended the target after they were puit to bat in the fourth T20 International to level the five-match series 2-2 here on Thursday.

England set to score 186 for win fell short by eight runs as India levelled the series 2-2, at Motera here on Thursday.

It was Suryakumar Yadav (57) and Shreyas Yadav (37) doing the bulk of scoring at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Suryakumar's 31-ball effort was his maiden half-century in international cricket and Iyer made his runs in just 18 balls, hitting five fours and a six, as India managed to put up a challenging total.

Suryakumar smashed three sixes and six fours during his stay in the middle.

In reply, England were stopped at 177 for eight in their full quota of overs.

All-rounder Ben Stokes top-scored for England with 46 off 23 balls while Jason Roy smashed a 27-ball 40 at the top of the order.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering maiden fifty and powered India to 185 for 8.

Suryakumar, who replaced an injured Ishan Kishan, struck six fours and three sixes in his 31-ball 57 to top score for India after being asked to bat. He debuted in the second T20I but did not bat in that match. He did not play in the third game.

India did not have a big partnership but quickfire knocks from Shreyas Iyer (37 off 18 balls) and Rishabh Pant (30 off 23) took the hosts to their highest total of the series.

England again opened the attack with leg-spinner Adil Rashid but Rohit Sharma (12) clobbered him for a six in the first ball of the match and then followed it up with a four.

But Rohit's promising innings was cut short in the fourth over as he was caught and bowled by Jofra Archer, who took career-best figures of 4/33.

Suryakumar hit Archer for a six in the first ball he faced in international cricket, picked up the gaps and found the boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving, though the England bowlers were by no means wayward.

India's 45 for 1 after the powerplay was not a top-notch effort but Suryakumar smacked Rashid for a six and a four in the seventh over to overtake opener KL Rahul (14).

The home side suffered a double blow in the form of Rahul and captain Virat Kohli as they were pegged back to 70 for 3 in the ninth over.

Rahul continued his struggle as he offered a simple catch to Archer at mid-off off the bowling of Ben Stokes while Kohli was stumped out as he danced down the track to smash Rashid in an uncharacteristic show of aggression early in his innings.

India were 75 for 3 at halfway mark with Suryakumar going great guns. He reached his maiden international fifty from just 28 deliveries, with a four off Rashid in the 12th over.

Pant joined the party as he hit two fours off Stokes in the 13th over, taking India's score to 104 for 3.

But Suryakumar was unlucky to have been given out in the 14th over after repeated replays of Dawid Malan's catch off Sam Curran by the TV umpire. A part of the ball seemed to have touched the ground but the TV umpire did not overturn the on-field umpire's decision due to lack of conclusive proof.

Ben Stokes took a blinder of a catch to get rid of Hardik Pandya in the 19th over and Washington Sundar was given out in the last over after repeated replays by the TV umpire.

india

Batsmen R B 4s 6s

Rohit Sharma c & b Archer 12 12 1 1

KL Rahul c Archer b Stokes 14 17 2 0

Suryakumar Yadav c Malan b Curran 57 31 6 3

Virat Kohli st Buttler b Rashid 1 5 0 0

Rishabh Pant b Archer 30 23 4 0

Shreyas Iyer c Malan b Archer 37 18 5 1

Hardik Pandya c Stokes b Wood 11 8 0 1

Shardul Thakur not out 10 4 2 0

Washington Sundar c Rashid b Archer 4 2 1 0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0 0 0 0

Extras: (lb-5, w-4)........................................................................................9

TOTAL: (20 overs)...................................................................................185-8

FoW: 1-21 (Rohit Sharma), 2-63 (KL Rahul), 3-70 (Virat Kohli), 4-110 (Suryakumar Yadav), 5-144 (Rishabh Pant), 6-170 (Hardik Pandya), 7-174 (Shreyas Iyer), 8-179 (Washington Sundar)

BOWLING O M R W

Adil Rashid 4 1 39 1

Jofra Archer 4 0 33 4

Mark Wood 4 1 25 1

Chris Jordan 4 0 41 0

Ben Stokes 3 0 26 1

Sam Curran 1 0 16 1

ENGLAND

Batsmen R B 4s 6s

Jason Roy c Yadav b Pandya 40 27 6 1

Jos Buttler c Rahul b Kumar 9 6 0 1

Dawid Malan b Chahar 14 17 0 1

Jonny Bairstow c W Sundar b Chahar 25 19 2 1

Ben Stokes c Yadav b Thakur 46 23 4 3

Eoin Morgan c W Sundar b Thakur 4 6 0 0

Sam Curran b Pandya 3 5 0 0

Chris Jordan c Pandya b Thakur 12 9 1 0

Jofra Archer not out 18 8 2 1

Adil Rashid not out 0 0 0 0

Extras: (lb-2, w-4)........................................................................................6

TOTAL: (20 overs)...................................................................................177-8

FoW: 1-15 (Jos Buttler), 2-60 (Dawid Malan), 3-66 (Jason Roy), 4-131 (Jonny Bairstow), 5-140 (Ben Stokes), 6-140 (Eoin Morgan), 7-153 (Sam Curran, 8-177 (Chris Jordan)

BOWLING O M R W

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 1 30 1

Hardik Pandya 4 0 16 2

Shardul Thakur 4 0 42 3

Washington Sundar 4 0 52 0

Rahul Chahar 4 0 35 2

India win by eight runs