Sumit Nagal dedicates his Davis Cup win over Pakistan to Indian Armed Forces

India's tennis player Sumit Nagal has dedicated the Davis Cup win over Pakistan to the armed forces and their families.

The tennis star also said that the side displayed a dominating performance in the tournament as they dropped just seven games in the whole tie.

Nagal, took to his Instagram to post a picture of the Indian Davis cup contingent and captioned it as: "This win is dedicated to the Armed forces and their families who risk their lives and protect us".