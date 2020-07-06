Stockholm Tigers vs Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23: Paytm First Games Fantasy

Prediction: European Cricket Series –T10

Eight European teams are taking part in the European Cricket Series T10 that started from July 6th and will continue until July 10th.

Here some details of ST vs AZU23: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The seventh game of the tournament pits Stockholm Tigers against Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23 on

Tuesday, July 7th at Brno Cricket Ground, Czechia.

Probable XI: PSV Stockholm Tigers

F.Ahmed, H.Kabir, H.Rahman, A.Islam, T.Ahmed, B.Rais, L.Sarkar, R.Gupta, R.Hoque,

A.Ferdous, S.Chowdhury

Top Key Picks Stockholm Tigers –

F.Ahmed, A.Islam, R.Hoque

Probable XI: Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23

I.Zia, Z.Niazy, F.Chaudhry, R.Stanikkai, Z.Alozai, T.Masoud, M.Khan, F.Choudhary,

S.Khalil, U.Jabbar, A.Khalil

Top Key Picks Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23-

I.Zia, Z.Niazy, Z.Alozai

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – I.Zia, H.Kabir

Batsman – Z.Alozai, Z.Niazy, F.Chaudhry

All Rounder – F.Choudhary, F.Ahmed, R.Hoque

Bowler – A.Khalil, S.Khalil, A.Islam,

Best Captain Picks - Z.Alozai

Best Vice Captain Picks - Z.Niazy, F.Ahmed, I.Zia

