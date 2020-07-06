Stockholm Tigers vs Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23: Paytm First Games Fantasy
Prediction: European Cricket Series –T10
Eight European teams are taking part in the European Cricket Series T10 that started from July 6th and will continue until July 10th.
Here some details of ST vs AZU23: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:
The seventh game of the tournament pits Stockholm Tigers against Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23 on
Tuesday, July 7th at Brno Cricket Ground, Czechia.
Probable XI: PSV Stockholm Tigers
F.Ahmed, H.Kabir, H.Rahman, A.Islam, T.Ahmed, B.Rais, L.Sarkar, R.Gupta, R.Hoque,
A.Ferdous, S.Chowdhury
Top Key Picks Stockholm Tigers –
F.Ahmed, A.Islam, R.Hoque
Probable XI: Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23
I.Zia, Z.Niazy, F.Chaudhry, R.Stanikkai, Z.Alozai, T.Masoud, M.Khan, F.Choudhary,
S.Khalil, U.Jabbar, A.Khalil
Top Key Picks Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U23-
I.Zia, Z.Niazy, Z.Alozai
Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team
WK – I.Zia, H.Kabir
Batsman – Z.Alozai, Z.Niazy, F.Chaudhry
All Rounder – F.Choudhary, F.Ahmed, R.Hoque
Bowler – A.Khalil, S.Khalil, A.Islam,
Best Captain Picks - Z.Alozai
Best Vice Captain Picks - Z.Niazy, F.Ahmed, I.Zia
With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for FantasySports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs.
The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.