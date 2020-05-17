‘Steve Smith comes nowhere close to Virat Kohli’

New Delhi: Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has picked Virat Kohli over both Sachin Tendulkar and Steve Smith.

Pietersen opted to go for Kohli due to the Indian skipper's chasing record in the limited-overs format.

The former England skipper was doing an Instagram session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa.

When asked to pick one between Kohli and Smith, Pietersen replied: "Kohli is a freakshow, his record chasing winning games for India with the amount of pressure he lives under, Smith does not even come close to him".

While choosing one between Kohli and Tendulkar, Pietersen once again cited the chasing record of the current Indian skipper.

"Again, Virat because of his chasing numbers. His chasing numbers are frightening, he averages more than 80 when it comes to chasing, he consistently wins games for India, he keeps on turning the numbers, and this matters to me as to how many games you win for your country," Pietersen said.

The comparisons between Kohli and Sachin have kept on growing and many have picked the current the Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar.

Tendulkar managed to call time on his career after registering 100 international centuries, while Kohli currently has 70 centuries across all formats.

Currently, Steve Smith is at the top of the ICC Test match rankings while Kohli is positioned at the second place.

When it comes to ODIs, Kohli holds the top spot, while Smith does not even feature in the top ten.