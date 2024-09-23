 'Stay Humble': Viral Video Reveals What Erling Haaland Told Arsenal Coach To Trigger Verbal War After Fiery Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Stay Humble': Viral Video Reveals What Erling Haaland Told Arsenal Coach To Trigger Verbal War After Fiery Draw

'Stay Humble': Viral Video Reveals What Erling Haaland Told Arsenal Coach To Trigger Verbal War After Fiery Draw

In the customary handshake after the match, Erling Haaland slapped Mikel Arteta on the back as he told the Gunners boss to “stay humble, eh, stay humble”.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
article-image

Erling Haaland told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to 'stay humble' after their thrilling 2-2 draw in the Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

In the customary handshake after the match, Haaland slapped Arteta on the back as he told the Gunners boss to “stay humble, eh, stay humble”.

Arteta turned back and gave a stare to the Norwegian striker after hearing the remark but then walked away.

Gabriel Jesus overheard a comment and responded to Haaland by saying, "Come, come, why are you talking?" as Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg leaned in. Haaland reacted by pushing Jesus away, prompting Jack Grealish to step in and separate the two while Arsenal manager Arteta pulled Ben White and Jesus aside, leading them toward the Arsenal fans.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Using 'Use & Throw' Policy, Wants To Remove Ajit Pawar From Mahayuti, Claims Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Using 'Use & Throw' Policy, Wants To Remove Ajit Pawar From Mahayuti, Claims Sanjay Raut
Jitiya Vrat 2024: Know More About Rituals To Follow
Jitiya Vrat 2024: Know More About Rituals To Follow
MobiKwik IPO: Gurugram-Based Firm Secures SEBI Nod To Raise ₹700 Crore Public Issue
MobiKwik IPO: Gurugram-Based Firm Secures SEBI Nod To Raise ₹700 Crore Public Issue
‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During Award Show
‘Not Like Karan Johar & Me Schemed..’: Zayed Khan On His Comment On Himesh Reshammiya During Award Show

Earlier, Haaland, who had scored his 100th goal for Manchester City during the match, clashed with Arsenal defender Gabriel after John Stones scored a 98th-minute equaliser. Haaland retrieved the ball from the net and bounced it off the back of Gabriel's head before running off to celebrate with his teammates. When play resumed, Haaland charged directly at Gabriel, igniting another confrontation between the Premier League title contenders.

Following the match, Bernardo Silva appeared to mock Arsenal players for their lack of silverware and criticised their tactics. Silva accused Arsenal of using "dark arts" and wasting time after Leandro Trossard was sent off just before halftime, leaving them with 10-man on the field.

During the post-match scuffle, Silva taunted Arsenal by forming a '0' with his thumb and forefinger, gesturing at defender Gabriel to highlight the Gunners' lack of trophies.

In a post-match interview, Silva contrasted Manchester City's rivalry with Arsenal to their rivalry with Liverpool, noting that Liverpool had already won the Premier League and Champions League while Arsenal had not.

“Maybe that Liverpool have already won a Premier League, Arsenal haven’t. That Liverpool have won a Champions League, Arsenal haven’t,” Silva said.

“Liverpool always faced us face to face to try to win the games, so by this perspective the games against Arsenal haven’t been like the ones we had and have against Liverpool. So yes, maybe a different rivalry," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Stay Humble': Viral Video Reveals What Erling Haaland Told Arsenal Coach To Trigger Verbal War...

'Stay Humble': Viral Video Reveals What Erling Haaland Told Arsenal Coach To Trigger Verbal War...

IND vs BAN: Blow For Bangladesh As Shakib Al Hasan Doubtful For Kanpur Test After Finger Injury In...

IND vs BAN: Blow For Bangladesh As Shakib Al Hasan Doubtful For Kanpur Test After Finger Injury In...

'Indian Bowling On Level With Wasim, Waqar & Shoaib': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Hails Rohit...

'Indian Bowling On Level With Wasim, Waqar & Shoaib': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Hails Rohit...

‘One Of The Nicest Guys’: Former Umpire Billy Bowden And Suresh Raina Recreate Iconic ‘Crooked...

‘One Of The Nicest Guys’: Former Umpire Billy Bowden And Suresh Raina Recreate Iconic ‘Crooked...

'Aage Badh, Hota Rehta Hai': Akash Deep Recalls Rohit Sharma's Words After Taking Wicket Off No-Ball...

'Aage Badh, Hota Rehta Hai': Akash Deep Recalls Rohit Sharma's Words After Taking Wicket Off No-Ball...