Stat Attack: How Liverpool can finally win their first league title in 30 years tonight

After drawing the game against Everton on June 21, Liverpool missed out on the chance of being crowned champions of the Premier League on June 24 when they beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield.
However, there is another way Liverpool can officially secure the title when second-placed Manchester City visit Stamford Bridge for their fixture against Chelsea on June 25.
Currently, there is 23-point gap between Liverpool and Manchester City. If the latter -- who have played one less game than the Reds -- fail to win against Chelsea, the title-race will be officially over, more than it already is. A draw will reduce the point gap to 22 and there is no way the Pep Guardiola side can catch up to that in the remaining games.
However, if Man City manages to beat the Frank Lampard side, Liverpool will just have to win one game.
And Liverpool's next Premier League fixture is, in fact, against Manchester City on July 2 at the Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool are on the cusp of capturing their first English title in 30 years and on course to break records recently set by defending champions City.
Liverpool last won the English top-flight title in 1990 and have never won the Premier League trophy as it came into existence in 1992.
If they do go on to win the title, it will be Liverpool's 19th in the top-flight and they will be just one shy of Manchester United, who have 20 league titles to their name.
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has expressed his happiness after recording a comprehensive victory over Crystal Palace, with the Egyptian himself scripting his name on the scoresheet, alongside Trent-Alexander Arnold, Fabinho and Sadio Mane.
"I feel great," Salah told Sky Sports. "Since I came here I said I want to win the Premier League with the team. The city didn't win it for a long time, so it was the right time.
"Maybe last year we had a chance to win it but Man City also performed really good and they deserved to win it. It's our time to win it and it's great."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)