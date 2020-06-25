Stat Attack: How Liverpool can finally win their first league title in 30 years tonight

After drawing the game against Everton on June 21, Liverpool missed out on the chance of being crowned champions of the Premier League on June 24 when they beat Crystal Palace 4-0 at Anfield.

However, there is another way Liverpool can officially secure the title when second-placed Manchester City visit Stamford Bridge for their fixture against Chelsea on June 25.

Currently, there is 23-point gap between Liverpool and Manchester City. If the latter -- who have played one less game than the Reds -- fail to win against Chelsea, the title-race will be officially over, more than it already is. A draw will reduce the point gap to 22 and there is no way the Pep Guardiola side can catch up to that in the remaining games.

However, if Man City manages to beat the Frank Lampard side, Liverpool will just have to win one game.

And Liverpool's next Premier League fixture is, in fact, against Manchester City on July 2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool are on the cusp of capturing their first English title in 30 years and on course to break records recently set by defending champions City.