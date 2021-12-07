Star India defender Sandesh Jhingan ties the knot with Russian photographer Ivanka Pavlova

Star India defender Sandesh Jhingan has tied the knot with Russian photographer Ivanka Pavlova in Croatia, the couple announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Jhingan, who left ATK Mohun Bagan to join Croatian side Sibenik earlier this year, shared Ivanka's post on his Instagram story.

"Thank you, my love for the happiness and joy of every day, for tenderness and courage, for your support and strength, for confidence and love! You are my husband, a man of honour and word, a man who protects the family, my hero, my joy. I am grateful to you for everything you do, for everything you have managed to achieve and I'm always there by your side. I love you ♾ @sandesh21jhingan," wrote Ivanka Pavlova.

"The day I saw you for the first time I dreamt of this day and here we are now @i_ivanochka. My Love, My best friend, My better half, My dream, My Wife," tweeted Sandesh Jhingan.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 10:38 PM IST