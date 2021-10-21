Sprinter Hima Das tests negative for COVID-19

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das on Thursday announced that she has tested negative for COVID-19, a week after contracting the virus.

The 21-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 on her return to the national camp at Patiala last week.

One of the most exciting talents in Indian athletics, Das, who is making a comeback from a hamstring injury, took to Twitter to announce the development.

"I am pleased to tell everyone that I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you all for the loving messages. Can't wait to get back on track. Hope everyone is safe and healthy. #TestedNegativeButStayingPositive #BackOnTrack," she wrote.

Das had failed to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics after missing the 200m qualification mark of 22.80s as she clocked 23.21s in the Federation Cup in March this year.

The hamstring tear later spoilt her Olympic qualification chances in the Nationals as well. She had subsequently taken a short break to nurse the injury.

Das burst onto the scene after winning 400m gold in the World Junior Championships in Finland in 2018, becoming the first Indian sprinter to win a world title.

Besides winning an individual 400m silver, she was also a part of gold-winning women's 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay teams in the 2018 Asian Games.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 03:23 PM IST