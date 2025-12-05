SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum 2025: Conference on India's Professional Leagues Business On December 10

Gaurav Natekar, Founder and CEO, World Pickleball League; will deliver a Keynote Speec. |

The SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum 2025, a prominent industry conference focusing on the business of India’s fast-growing professional leagues will be held on Wednesday (December 10) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Club, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The conference, which has The Business of Leagues, Redefined' as its underlying core theme, will make a deep-dive into the economics, technology, sponsorship, governance, athlete ecosystem, media rights, and fan engagement innovations driving this transformation.

Organised and curated by SportzPower, the country’s leading sports business media platform, the conference will engage an audience consisting of league and franchise owners, promoters, media and digital innovators, investors and entrepreneurs, brand and marketing decisionmakers driving India’s sports, media, and investment ecosystem and shaping the future of India’s league economy.

Prominent personalities who will share their experience include, among others, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi; Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder, CCL and MD, Vibri Media; Shishir Gupta, Head - Content Acquisition, Licensing, Programming Strategy and

Insights, Sony Sports Network; Anil Singh, Founder & Managing Director, Procam International; Gaurav Natekar, Founder and CEO, World Pickleball League; Vinit Karnik, Managing Director – Content, Sports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia; Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder, FanCode; Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Washington Freedom; Indranil Das Blah, Founder, AMP Sports & Entertainment; Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League; Subhamoy Das, National Director, WPP Media Entertainment & Sports Partnerships (ESP); Aditya Datta, Founder & CEO, Impetus Sports Capital; Arun Sadasivan, Chief Business Officer, Fan Play; Aahna Mehrotra, Founder, AM Sports Law & Management.

These eminent speakers will provide insights and knowledge on relevant topics, including:

· The League Economy: Building Sustainable Pro Sports Leagues in India

· The Business of Attention: Media Rights & Sponsorship Economics in Indian Sports

· The Tech Gamechanger: Innovation Driving the Future of Pro Sports Leagues

· The Rise of Sportainment: Blending Sport, Entertainment & Fan Culture in India’s Pro Leagues

Gaurav Natekar, Founder and CEO, World Pickleball League; will deliver a Keynote Speech while Vinit Karnik, Managing Director – Content, Sports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia, will, in a Fireside Chat, delve on ‘What Brands Seek to Use Game + Experience + Entertainment to Reach Target Audience’, while Subhamoy Das, National Director, WPP Media Entertainment & Sports Partnerships (ESP), will be doing a presentation referencing various data points and analytics to highlight the economics of sponsorship in the Indian market.

As India’s Rs 1.3 lakh crore sports economy evolves into a true multi-sport ecosystem, the conference will be invaluable for professionals from the industry as it will focus on decoding the commercial models powering India’s leading and emerging leagues, highlight data and

tech integration to examine how AI, fan analytics, and digital-first content are redefining league monetisation, and how fan engagement and community building through in-person experiences, tech innovations are driving loyalty and new strategies.

The SportzPower Pro Leagues Forum 2025 is powered by Sony Sports Network and Celebrity Cricket League, In Association with World Pickleball League, and has WPP Media ESP as its Knowledge Partner, The Free Press Journal as the Outreach Partner, and Accred Master as its Lanyard Partner.