Sportvot x FPJ: Shekhawate Spartans Wins Khelo Creators League 2025

The Khelo Creators League 2025, held from 9th to 11th October 2025 at Zee Studios Sitapura, Jaipur, concluded with a thrilling Grand Final that kept cricket fans on the edge of their seats. The final showdown featured an explosive clash between Pink City Paltan and Shekhawate Spartans, where the Spartans delivered a commanding performance to claim the championship title.

Batting first, Shekhawate Spartans showcased an outstanding display of power hitting, posting a formidable total of 184/3 in 10 overs. Star batter V. Rajput led from the front with a blistering 68 runs off 33 balls, hammering 10 sixes at a strike rate of 206, while M. Singh added fireworks with a rapid 53 off just 17 balls, smashing 1 four and 8 sixes at an incredible strike rate of 311. Their partnership set the tone for a high-scoring finale.

In reply, Pink City Paltan fought valiantly but could only reach 161/5 in 10 overs, falling 23 runs short of the target. The Spartans’ bowlers held their nerve, with R. Choudhary delivering a match-winning spell, taking 3 wickets in 2 overs while conceding just 13 runs at an impressive economy rate of 6.50.

With this all-round brilliance, Shekhawate Spartans were crowned champions of the Khelo Creators League 2025, ending the tournament in grand style and reaffirming their dominance on the field. The final was a perfect culmination of three days of exciting cricketing action, thrilling performances, and unforgettable sporting moments.