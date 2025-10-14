Sportvot x FPJ: Mayo Basketball Tournament 2025 Concludes With Thrilling Matches

The Mayo Basketball Tournament 2025, hosted at the prestigious Mayo College in Ajmer, Jaipur, from 10th to 12th October 2025, came to an electrifying conclusion with two thrilling finals that showcased the passion, energy, and rising talent in school-level basketball. Over the course of three days, the tournament witnessed intense matchups, high-scoring games, and remarkable displays of skill, as teams from across the country competed for top honors.

In the Under-19 final, the home team Mayo College put on a dominant performance, securing a well-earned 59–42 victory over Amar Bharat Vidya Peeth, Kolkata. From the very first whistle, Mayo College controlled the tempo of the game with sharp passing, disciplined defense, and accurate shooting. Their teamwork and strategy paid off as they maintained their lead throughout the match, much to the delight of their supporters. Amar Bharat Vidya Peeth fought valiantly, but Mayo’s consistent rhythm and strong finishes under the basket proved too difficult to overcome.

The Under-15 final saw Vidyashethal School produce an equally impressive performance, defeating The Asian School by a comprehensive margin of 43–22. Vidyashethal’s young players displayed maturity beyond their years, showcasing excellent coordination, quick transitions, and a tight defensive setup that limited their opponents’ scoring opportunities. Their ability to capitalize on every possession and convert fast breaks into points made them the standout team in their category.

The event concluded with cheers and celebrations as trophies were presented to the champions and runners-up. The Mayo Basketball Tournament 2025 once again reaffirmed its reputation as a premier platform for nurturing basketball talent, promoting sportsmanship, and fostering competitive spirit among India’s youth.